Mayport LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mayport LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

