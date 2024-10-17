McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 3.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6,417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 442,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,634,000 after acquiring an additional 436,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $237.49 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.36 and a 12-month high of $239.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

