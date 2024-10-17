McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

TYL opened at $590.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $606.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

