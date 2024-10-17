McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $313.20. The company had a trading volume of 620,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,582. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

