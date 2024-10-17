McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

