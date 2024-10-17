McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $267.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $268.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.64 and its 200 day moving average is $248.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

