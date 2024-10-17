McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 60 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

