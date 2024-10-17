Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,535 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 377,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.