Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.74 ($0.07), with a volume of 4236355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Metals Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.79. The company has a market cap of £99.30 million, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

