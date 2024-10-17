Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 2.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,402.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,425.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,393.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.