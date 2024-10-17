Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BK opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

