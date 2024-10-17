Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 178.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $390.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.28. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

