Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $586.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

