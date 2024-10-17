MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 28418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 76.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 600.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

