MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.26, but opened at $148.48. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $147.06, with a volume of 17,113 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

