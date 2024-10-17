Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and traded as high as $30.62. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 15,825 shares.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.