Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.32 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 50,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.15).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 41.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.45 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.40.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

