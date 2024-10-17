Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 749,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,406 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

