Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $17.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.68. 1,081,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $262.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

