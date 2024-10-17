Mizuho Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.69. 439,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 64,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

