Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

