Monero Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Monero has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $54.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $158.79 or 0.00233850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,887.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.37 or 0.00551338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00108632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00028291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00027800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00075839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

