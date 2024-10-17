MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $506.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,914.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,555 shares of company stock worth $1,867,689. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

