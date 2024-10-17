Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 253666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MAU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.