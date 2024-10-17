National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKOFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

TKO opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.14. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer acquired 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.