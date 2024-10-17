National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

TKO opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.14. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer acquired 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.