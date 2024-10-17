National Bankshares Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$158.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$154.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.91.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$139.49. 8,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$124.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.59. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The business had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

