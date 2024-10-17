Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,488. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $124.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.