NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 1,540 ($20.11), with a volume of 76072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,546 ($20.19).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.70. The company has a market capitalization of £715.80 million, a PE ratio of -4,338.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

