nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 448 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,220. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25.

On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $19,355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP raised its stake in nCino by 151.1% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,663,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

