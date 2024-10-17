Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NEO stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,631. The stock has a market cap of C$328.99 million, a PE ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.11. Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of C$147.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6753356 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

