Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.3 %

NFLX stock opened at $692.63 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $298.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.