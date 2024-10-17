Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.230-4.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.74.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

NFLX stock traded down $14.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $687.65. 8,082,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,295. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $736.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $692.63 and its 200-day moving average is $653.38. The company has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

