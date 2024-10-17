Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41.
