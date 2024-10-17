New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $273,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 3,407,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,778. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

