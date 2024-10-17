Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 49,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 63,023 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEXN

Nexxen International Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.77 million, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.