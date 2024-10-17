NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at UBS Group

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NNN stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.42%.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 50,213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 23.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 32.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

