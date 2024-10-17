Notcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $806.58 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $806.58 million and approximately $78.12 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,436 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,436.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00816034 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $98,974,801.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

