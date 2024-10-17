Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.38. 5,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

