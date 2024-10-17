Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 937 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.31. 31,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average of $248.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

