Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 4,956 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $179.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

