Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 11,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

