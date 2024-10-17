Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

NVO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,517. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

