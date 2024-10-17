NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 3,426,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,527,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in NU by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.