nVerses Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Clorox accounts for about 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

CLX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

