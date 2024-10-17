nVerses Capital LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up about 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.76. The stock had a trading volume of 181,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $182.75 and a one year high of $247.66.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.