nVerses Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $94.86. 206,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,791. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

