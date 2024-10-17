nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 269.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.60. 139,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.36.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

