nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,300 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.51. 43,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,412. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.01 and a 200-day moving average of $330.91.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.