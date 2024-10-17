nVerses Capital LLC Takes $996,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 152,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.