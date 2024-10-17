NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.89 and last traded at $138.96, with a volume of 83566523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,116,270 shares of company stock valued at $362,016,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

